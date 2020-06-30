Telehealth services expand at Burrell Behavioral Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Burrell Behavioral Health will be expanding its telehealth services thanks to some federal funding.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is giving Burrell more than $750,000 as part of the federal government’s CARES Act.

Burrell will use this money to buy laptops, mobile hot spots and video equipment. The CARES Act funding will help staff at Burrell reach Missourians affected by COVID-19.

“What happens a lot of times is people don’t realize they are distressed until they don’t even have time to get on the schedule or time to come in, or they may not have access to a car,” said Adam Anderassen, chief operating officer of Burrell Health. “Really, they might feel they have to choose between their personal safety and the fear of COVID-19 transmission through in-person contact. What this does is allow us to up the level of care and access.”

The FCC has given money to Missouri healthcare providers through the CARES Act to expand telehealth services.