Teenagers benefiting from current job market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The New York Times is saying teenagers between 16 and 19 years old are taking up a majority of the job market. The last time the job market say roughly 256,000 teens employed was back in 2008.

As of right now, Orange Leaf on Glenstone Avenue is fully staffed with 25 employees.

According to Jess Frick, a job like this is a great way to enter the working world.

“This is a great beginner job to learn how to socialize with people,” said Frick. “It gives you great skills in that aspect. And then also customer service, dealing with change, I think it’s great the younger generation wants to get out there, Get a job. Make some money”

Not all businesses have seen a surge in applications from teens. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board said it is struggling to find lifeguards.