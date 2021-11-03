Two dead in head-on crash near Purdy, Missouri; including a teenager

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.- A head-on crash in Purdy killed two drivers, one being a male teenager.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 37.

The report says a Chevy Cruz crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on.

The driver of the Cruz was identifed as 18-year-old Taylor McGlothlin of Monett and the driver of the Malibu was identified as 33-year-old Maria Haros of Cassville. McGlothlin had two female passengers with him who were taken to hospitals in Springfield by medical helicopter. Haros had a 15-year-old passenger who was also flown to a Springfield hospital. All three passengers have serious injuries. Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.

These are the 116th and 117th fatalities for Troop D in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now