WARSAW, Mo. — One person dies in a crash near Truman Lake in Benton County on Sunday, August 22.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Anthony Birdsong, 18, was riding in a car on Jackson Avenue when the driver of the vehicle swerved off the road onto a private driveway. The vehicle struck a fifth-wheel camper parked in the driveway.

Birdsong was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver had moderate injuries.