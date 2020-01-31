Teen suspect in 14-year-old’s death turns himself in

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Authorities say a 14-year-old suspect in the killing of another 14-year-old has turned himself into St. Louis police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the case against the suspect in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Timothy Lucas is being handled in juvenile court.

The suspect has not been identified. Relatives of the victim said earlier this month that he was shot in the chest while walking to a store.

He died about an hour later at a hospital. Police haven’t indicated what may have prompted the shooting.

