CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– A teen has died following a single-vehicle car crash in Billings on Sunday morning.

An 18-year-old was driving on Napper Road at about 10:30 a.m. when their vehicle traveled off the roadway, overturned several times and they were ejected from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s ninth traffic fatality for 2022.