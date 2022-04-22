WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The 19-year-old who is charged with First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Arson and Abandonment of a Corpse in connection with the death of his 62-year-old grandmother entered a plea in court Friday.

Jacob Hearne had an arraignment hearing Friday morning (4/22/22) and entered a plea of not guilty. Hearne is accused of starting the fire that killed Phyllis Schweinel in their Mountain View home.

Hearne told investigators Schweinel asked him for help ending his life and Hearne lit a jacket on fire and threw it on the chair his grandmother was sitting in after she took multiple Xanax pills, according to court documents.

Hearne is scheduled to appear in court again on April 25. He is being held without bond in the Howell County jail.