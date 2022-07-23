Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Texas Senator Ted Cruz is scheduled to speak at the Truth and Courage PAC event in Springfield, Missouri Saturday Night.

Cruz will be speaking with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Missouri Senator Eric Burlison. According to Springfield News-Leader, the event is a fundraiser for a conservative political action committee.

According to The Truth and Courage PAC, it was formed to train conservative activists to win political races in November through school bored takeover strategies, digital activism, and local election campaign tactics.

The event is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Ocean Zen, 4117 S. National Ave.