Teams compete in golfing games to raise money for Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several different teams teed-off to raise money for Springfield police on Friday, Sept. 11.

The 19 teams included sponsored teams of law enforcement. “Birdies For Badges” was hosted at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course.

Funds raised at the event went to the Springfield Police Foundation. The foundation was founded in 2015 and provides more than $200,000 in resources such as equipment, training and education to the Springfield Police Department.

A moment of silence was observed to honor those lost in the 9-11 attacks in 2001 before the event began.