Teaching youth that silence does not mean consent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A new study reveals 1in 16 women said their first sexual experience was unwanted.

Local organizations are working to educate youth on the differences between appropriate and inappropriate interactions with others.

The victim center holds presentations for students within the Springfield public school system. These presentations are age-appropriate and geared toward the ultimate goal of keeping children safe.

Experts also encourage parents to begin teaching their children the importance of boundaries and consent at an early age.

Alisa Garbisch, Education Director at The Victim Center said Teaching children these skills at a young age makes it easier for them to recognize inappropriate interactions as they grow into adults and speak up should something happen.

This is a developing story.