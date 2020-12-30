Teachers at Springfield Public Schools receive $600 through grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On top of the COVID-19 relief money, Springfield Public School (SPS) employees will be getting an additional $600 check next month.

The SPS board recently voted to give the one time payment to teachers and staff working full time. Part-time employees will get $300.

The grant will cost the district $2.3 million.

White River Valley Electric Trust Board is giving out $85,000 to local schools.

Teachers applied for the “Power Up grant” that included school supplies. The project’s goal is to help promote higher learning and meet school standards.