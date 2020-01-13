Tax Season Preparation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For many people, tax season is the most dreaded time of the year. However, experts say it doesn’t have to be.

They encourage you to begin collecting your documents now.

“Probably the best way they can do it is to look at last year’s tax return,” said Certified Public Accountant John Hoffman. “Get everything together like W-2’s, interest and dividends, business income and expenses.”

Consider if filing electronically is an option for you.

The IRS Free File program is officially open to help people get a jumpstart on their forms.

Anyone with an income of $69,000 or less is eligible to file free through this program.

However, Hoffman says there are some things to consider.

“That’s limited to people who have W-2 income and a small amount of interest income,” said Hoffman. “I can assure you the IRS is not going to help you take deductions you might be entitled to, you have to be thinking about that.

The nation’s tax season officially begins on January 27th, 2020.