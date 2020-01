FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The IRS has officially started accepting 2019 tax returns today, Jan. 27.

If you’re active duty, retired military or dependent family to someone serving, the Fort Leonard Wood Tax Help Office is now open.

The center is ready to help you through the end of April and it’s located at 316 Missouri Avenue in building 315 on the Fort.

Last year the office filed more than 4,100 returns resulting in about 4.3 million dollars in refunds.