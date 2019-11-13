Taskforce releases recommendations to improve Springfield’s handling of sexual assault violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After months of collaboration, a task force has released recommendations for improving Springfield’s handling of sexual violence.

The task force made up of council members, city officials and community representatives presented two goals to the city council today.

Improving community awareness

Helping victims

To achieve those goals the task force added five recommendations.

Among those recommendations, the task force urges the city and county to consider a sexual violence court into the judicial system.

Other recommendations include raising awareness and making the issue a legislative priority.

