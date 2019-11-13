Taskforce releases recommendations to improve Springfield’s handling of sexual assault violence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After months of collaboration, a task force has released recommendations for improving Springfield’s handling of sexual violence.

The task force made up of council members, city officials and community representatives presented two goals to the city council today.

  • Improving community awareness
  • Helping victims

To achieve those goals the task force added five recommendations.

Among those recommendations, the task force urges the city and county to consider a sexual violence court into the judicial system.

Other recommendations include raising awareness and making the issue a legislative priority.

There’s more on the task force’s announcement coming up tonight on KOLR10 news at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories