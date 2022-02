BRANSON, Mo.– Tanger Outlets has announced they will be closing early today, February 4.

The retailer will close at 5 p.m. today, as opposed to their usual 8 p.m. closing time.

The announcement comes as many businesses in the Ozarks are either closing early or not open at all this Friday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says they’ve seen thousands of incidents across the state, and some roads may still be unclear of snow and ice.