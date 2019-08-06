Taneyhills Community Library receives donations for upgrades

BRANSON, Mo.– The Taneyhills Community Library, mainly run by volunteers, depends largely on donations and sponsors to keep their doors open.

With the help of community donations, the library has added some new features. These new features include a large mural in the children’s library, upgraded computer system with new online resources, and an expanded large print book collection and educational DVD’s.

Taneyhills, a historic private library, experienced financial challenges last year. Although the Library has made some upgrades workers say there is still a need.

The library’s director, Marcia Schemper-Carlock, said she’s grateful for the upgrades, but they need to pursue the option of tax funding.

The library hopes to add more computer training for seniors and others who need the skills soon.

This is a developing story.