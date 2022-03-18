TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) has seen a rise in flu cases over the past two weeks.

129 cases of flu were reported from February 1st to March 7th. TCHD says 85 of those cases were reported between February 21 and March 7th.

TCHD recommends prevention as the best way to protect yourself from severe effects of the flu. Vaccination is recommended for everyone over six months of age but is particularly important for those who are at higher risk of severe illness, including pregnant women, the elderly, or people with certain underlying medical conditions.

“It is not too late to get a flu shot.” states Pam Priest Clinical Division Manager at TCHD, “An annual flu shot is still the best way to protect yourself from getting the flu.”

Symptoms of the flu include:

• Fever or feeling feverish/chills

• Cough

• Sore Throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue (tiredness)

• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea