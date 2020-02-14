Taney County voters asked to approve the three-eighth cent tax

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — On April 7, Taney County officials will ask voters to approve a sales tax increase for law enforcement.

The three-eighth cent tax would help pay to hire more deputies for the Taney County Sheriff’s Department, officers for the jail and pay to expand and improve the jail.

There will also be technology upgrades at the prosecuting attorney’s office and the juvenile office.

If this initiative passes, the current one-eighth cent sales tax will be repealed and the three-eighth cent sales tax will be put in place for 15 years.