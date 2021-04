FILE- In this Monday, March 1, 2021, file photo, a health worker displays a COVISHIELD vaccine before administering it to an elderly person in Gauhati, India. Experts say there is a pressing need for India to bolster vaccination, which started sluggishly in January. The country is expanding its drive to include everyone over 45 from Thursday, April 1. Spotlight on Serum Institute of India – the world’s largest maker of vaccines and key global supplier – to cater to cases at home has resulted in delays of global shipments of up to 90 million doses under the U.N.-backed COVAX program, an initiative devised to give countries access to vaccines regardless of their wealth. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, file)

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments today only.

The Health Department is taking appointments until 3:45 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, the Health Department will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

You can call the Health Department at 417-334-4544 ext. 570.