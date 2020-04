UPDATE: Vinson has been located.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 61-year-old woman.

Elsie Vinson was last seen leaving her residence on the evening of April 28, 2020.

Vinson is approximately 5’7″ tall.

If you have any information, please call the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.