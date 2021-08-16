Taney County reports record sales tax revenue

TANEY CO., Mo – Taney County’s August sales tax check from the State of Missouri, which provides the tax processed by the state in July from sales made in June, was $933,201. The previous August record was for $696,964 in 2019.

For many local stores like Downtown Casual Wear in Branson, this has been a marquee year for their business. Miriam Maryfield is hesitant to celebrate just yet because she knows things could change because of the pandemic.

“This is the best year so far,” said Maryfield. “Hopefully will continue, like I said before. We never know what will happen.”

Taney County’s revenue for the year is currently just over $6 million. That puts the county roughly 8.5% ahead of revenue compared to the same time in 2019, the best year ever recorded for the county.

Maryfield hopes her business can continue to stay steady after dropping slightly from the high volume of customers she saw in June and July.