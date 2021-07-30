Taney County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths between June and July

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department has announced six COVID-19 deaths between June and July.
The Health Department says there was one death in June and five in July.
The COVID deaths include:
- Two people in their 40’s
- One person in their 60’s
- One person in their 70’s
- Two people in their 80’s
Since the pandemic began, Taney County has lost 114 residents to COVID-19.
“TCHD continues to remind the community that there are three tools available to lessen their likelihood of getting COVID-19: vaccination, physical distancing, and wearing a face covering. The public is being asked to consider using more than one of these tools as part of a multi-layered approach due to the prevalence and severity of the Delta variant,” the Health Department says.