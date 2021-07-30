Taney County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths between June and July

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department has announced six COVID-19 deaths between June and July.

The Health Department says there was one death in June and five in July.

The COVID deaths include:

Two people in their 40’s

One person in their 60’s

One person in their 70’s

Two people in their 80’s

Since the pandemic began, Taney County has lost 114 residents to COVID-19.

“TCHD continues to remind the community that there are three tools available to lessen their likelihood of getting COVID-19: vaccination, physical distancing, and wearing a face covering. The public is being asked to consider using more than one of these tools as part of a multi-layered approach due to the prevalence and severity of the Delta variant,” the Health Department says.