Taney County prepares to vaccinate next group of individuals in vaccination plan

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department is gearing up to vaccinate a majority of its 56,000 residents in Phase 1B of Missouri’s vaccination plan.

Health director Lisa Marshall said rather than sending small batches of doses to each healthcare facility, those who approved vaccinators will become the next go-to place for healthcare workers to receive the first and second dose.

The department said it is all up to supply and is preparing to vaccinate thousands once Missouri goes into Phase 1B.

Marshall said they will soon be asking people who fall into Phase 1B categories to pre-register. Once the state announces which subgroups will be first in line, the health department can notify the right people.

“Later this week we’re going to launch a survey link on our website and on social media that people can submit their name, their demographic information, their occupation or their risk level that would put them in one of those categories,” said Marshal, “and then that way, as soon as we find out what that priority ranking looks like, we can filter through our information and say okay all of these folks are in these groups, so let’s send them a mass email or email blast, and let them know here’s your link to register.”

According to Marshall, residents won’t be required to pre-register in those first couple of days.

If you don’t fall into a Phase 1B group, the department plans to announce which of those sub-categories need to sign up first.