Taney County officials arrest four after reports of explosions

KIRBYVILLE, Mo.- Four people have been arrested after Taney County deputies responded to a call regarding explosions and automatic gunfire Thursday morning.
According to a press release, deputies found the noises were coming from a shop building on Whorton Road. Once authorities arrived, several subjects barricaded themselves in the building.
Deputies searched the area and found multiple stolen items, including:
- A Polaris UTV
- A utility trailer
- Firearms
- A motorcycle with an altered VIN
- Large amounts of meth
- Marijuana
- Marijuana products
- Hallucinogenic mushrooms
- Paraphernalia
- More firearms
- Cash