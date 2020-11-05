Taney County officials arrest four after reports of explosions

KIRBYVILLE, Mo.- Four people have been arrested after Taney County deputies responded to a call regarding explosions and automatic gunfire Thursday morning.

According to a press release, deputies found the noises were coming from a shop building on Whorton Road. Once authorities arrived, several subjects barricaded themselves in the building.

Deputies searched the area and found multiple stolen items, including:

  • A Polaris UTV
  • A utility trailer
  • Firearms
  • A motorcycle with an altered VIN
  • Large amounts of meth
  • Marijuana
  • Marijuana products
  • Hallucinogenic mushrooms
  • Paraphernalia
  • More firearms
  • Cash

