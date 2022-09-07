SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 29-year-old Billy Rae Clark to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Clark was also sentenced to 30 years of supervised probation after he serves his time.

In April 2022, Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually exploiting a child. Clark admitted he secretly recorded a 15-year-old while she was in the bathroom taking a shower. She found the cell phone that was recording her, reported it, and the person she told called the authorities.

That discovery led investigators to search Clark’s phone, where they found 19 images of an 11-year-old child.

This case was investigated by the Taney County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.