Taney County man charged for allegedly sexually abusing child at gunpoint in 2001

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (News-Leader) — A Taney County man was charged this week with sexually abusing a child at gunpoint back in 2001.

Todd Rollins, 36, was charged Monday with forcible sodomy in which a weapon was used.

Court documents say a man recently came forward to accuse Rollins of sexually abusing him on numerous occasions in the late 1990s and early 2000s beginning when the victim was about 9 years old.

The victim allegedly told authorities that in 2001, a then-17-year-old Rollins pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to hurt the victim if the victim did not allow himself to be raped by Rollins.

Rollins has also been accused of inappropriate behavior with a different child this year. He was charged Monday with sexual misconduct for allegedly exposing his genitals to that child victim.

To read the full article by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.