Mother and daughter deceased in a house fire in Branson

UPDATE: According to Tony Mullen, the Taney County Coroner, the two people involved in the house fire have died.

The victims are 90-year-old Elva Harpole and her daughter, 70 year old Lorene Ray.

Mullen says Elva was found in the house and Lorene was transported to Mercy Hospital where she later died.

An investigation is ongoing on a manner and cause of death.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — At least one person is dead due to a house fire in Taney County.

At 5:45 p.m., Fire Chief Christopher Berndt says smoke and flames came from a duplex near the Holiday Hills Golf Course on East 76.

Two elderly people were pulled from the home. One is deceased and the other has been transported to a Springfield Hospital.

The fire damaged parts of the siding of an other duplex nearby. The back part of the duplex received most of the fire damage.

There is no cause of fire reported.