Taney County health officials announce three new COVID-19 related deaths

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department announced Thursday that three residents have died from COVID-19.
The release states the deaths were:
- A man in his 30s
- A maln in hise80s
- A woman in her 80s
The Taney County total COVID-19 deaths is 34.
“As we approach fall and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance, states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue their diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”