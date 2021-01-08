Taney County health officials announce nine COVID-19 related deaths from mid-November into December

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department has announced nine residents have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, the patients died from mid-November into December and include:

Two men in their 60s

Two men in their 70s

Two men in their 80s

One woman in her 70s

One woman in her 80s

One woman in her 90s

“TCHD announces COVID-19 deaths after the county of residence and the cause of death can be

confirmed with both the Taney County Coroner’s Office and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. As a result, Taney County death count updates will lag behind numbers announced by the state,” the press release states.

The Taney County COVID-19 death total is now up to 55.

“Prevention is of utmost importance, especially during the winter months,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue their diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”