SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department confirmed Wednesday 6 people have died due to COVID-19. One individual passed in the month of January and five in the month of February.

According to TCHD, the cause for this delay report is because the cause of death needs to be confirmed by both the Taney County Coroner’s Office and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The total of Taney County residents whose deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 is now 196.

The death include:

1 individual in their 50’s

2 individuals in their 60’s

2 individuals in their 70’s

1 i ndividual in their 80’s

TCHD continues to remind the community to get vaccinated to lower the risk of a severe case of COVID-19.

For more information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or click here.