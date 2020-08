TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department announced on Wednesday, August 19 that three people have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, the three deaths are connected to nursing homes in the county.

Director of the Taney County Health Department states, “Our hearts go out to these individuals’ families.”

The total death count in Taney County is 14.

Taney County COVID-19 numbers: