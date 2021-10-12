Taney County Health Department offers Pfizer covid-19 booster clinics

BRANSON, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) held its first booster clinic earlier today for anyone who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Kara Miller, the community health educator for the TCHD, said they will continue to offer the booster weekly.

“We do have future plans for more vaccination clinics, booster vaccine clinics,” said Miller. “One will be this Thursday, the 14th, and that will be from 9 till 11:15 and then we’ll be doing it every Tuesday and Thursday from here on out until the demand is no longer around.”

To register online, please use this link or call 417-334-4544 ext 590.

To get your booster, you must have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Your 2nd dose must have been at least six months ago. If your other COVID vaccines were Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you will NOT be able to receive the Pfizer booster.

Currently, due to Missouri DHSS orders, you must be 18 or older and meet certain criteria to receive the 3rd dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals wanting the booster must fall into at least one of the following categories: