TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department is celebrating National Mammography Day by partnering with Show Me Healthy Women to offer free breast cancer screenings to eligible women in Taney County.

According to the Taney County Health Department, 11% of all US breast cancer cases are found in women younger than 45 years old.

Eligibility guidelines include:

Income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level for household income, and

Age 35 to 64, or older if they do not receive Medicare Part B, and

No insurance to cover program services

Women can call 417-334-4544 ext 590 to see if they qualify for the free screening.