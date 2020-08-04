Taney County Health Department Director provides COVID-19 update



TANEY COUNTY, MO- As Taney County’s number of cases is on the rise, we asked Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department about the work that happens behind the scenes to produce these statistics below:

“We’ve got our disease investigators, and those are the folks who start the investigation. They make sure they are Taney County residents, and they start collecting the information that we need. And then we have our contact tracing team, and they are the ones who dive into the more in-depth- Where all have you been? Who all have you talked to?”

Marshall also expanded on the current investigation into 102 positive cases. She says her team is only able to complete about 3 of these investigations per worker each day (department has multiple investigators), and with the county currently experiencing a rate of nearly 20 new cases a day, the backlog remains high. Marshall says the health department has gotten creative to find help investigating this influx of active cases. “We do partner with the state health department and ask them to help us with some of those cases, and we’ve also hired some PRN nurses to help with investigations as well.