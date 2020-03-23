Taney County health department confirms first COVID-19 case

TANEY COUNTY, MO.– Taney County Health Department confirms the first COVID-19 presumptive case.

According to a Tiffany Bullock Public Health Nurse Specializing in Communicable Disease Investigation for the Taney County Health Department, “The individual who tested positive has been notified and is currently following isolation guidelines.”

According to the department, the person has recently traveled outside of Taney County.

Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department, says, “We know that this is a travel-related case.”

The health department is notifying anyone who may have had contact with the patient.