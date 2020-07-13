Taney County Health Department announced potential community exposures from five positive cases

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo- The Taney County Health Department announced several potential community exposures from five positive COVID-19 cases.

The Taney County Health Department reports 136 cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the department, before being diagnosed, the cases visited the following locations:

Wednesday, July 1st
11:00-12:30 PM Rec-plex swim (unmasked)

Thursday, July 2nd
Afternoon WalMart Supercenter (masked)

Friday, July 3rd
Afternoon WalMart Supercenter (masked)
Midday to early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)

Saturday, July 4th
Midday Bass Pro (unspecified)
Midday Don’t Forget About Me (unspecified)
Midday Christopher and Banks (unspecified)
Midday to early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
7:30 PM Walmart supercenter (masked)

Sunday, July 5th
Early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)

Monday, July 6th
Early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)

Tuesday, July 7th
6:30 PM Hollister Farmer’s Market (unmasked)

Wednesday, July 8th
Afternoon Harter House in Hollister (unmasked)
12:00 to 12:45 pm Petco (unspecified)

Thursday, July 9th
10:45 AM to 6:00 PM VF Outlet (masked)
6:30 PM Harter House in Hollister (unmasked)
7:30 PM WalMart Supercenter (masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties