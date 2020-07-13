Taney County Health Department announced potential community exposures from five positive cases

TANEY COUNTY, Mo- The Taney County Health Department announced several potential community exposures from five positive COVID-19 cases.
The Taney County Health Department reports 136 cases of COVID-19.
According to a press release from the department, before being diagnosed, the cases visited the following locations:
Wednesday, July 1st
11:00-12:30 PM Rec-plex swim (unmasked)
Thursday, July 2nd
Afternoon WalMart Supercenter (masked)
Friday, July 3rd
Afternoon WalMart Supercenter (masked)
Midday to early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
Saturday, July 4th
Midday Bass Pro (unspecified)
Midday Don’t Forget About Me (unspecified)
Midday Christopher and Banks (unspecified)
Midday to early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
7:30 PM Walmart supercenter (masked)
Sunday, July 5th
Early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
Monday, July 6th
Early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
Tuesday, July 7th
6:30 PM Hollister Farmer’s Market (unmasked)
Wednesday, July 8th
Afternoon Harter House in Hollister (unmasked)
12:00 to 12:45 pm Petco (unspecified)
Thursday, July 9th
10:45 AM to 6:00 PM VF Outlet (masked)
6:30 PM Harter House in Hollister (unmasked)
7:30 PM WalMart Supercenter (masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea