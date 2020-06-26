Taney County health board passed resolution in support of universal face coverings inside facilities

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– The Taney County Health Department Board unanimously passed a resolution that is in support of universal face masking in all indoor public facilities, according to a press release.

The health department says the decision came after positive COVID-19 cases more than tripled over the last month.

Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department, says, “Masks have been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 droplets and decrease the risk of unintentionally passing this virus to someone.”

For more information, visit the Taney County Health Department’s website or call 417-334-4544.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now