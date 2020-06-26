Taney County health board passed resolution in support of universal face coverings inside facilities

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– The Taney County Health Department Board unanimously passed a resolution that is in support of universal face masking in all indoor public facilities, according to a press release.

The health department says the decision came after positive COVID-19 cases more than tripled over the last month.

Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department, says, “Masks have been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 droplets and decrease the risk of unintentionally passing this virus to someone.”

For more information, visit the Taney County Health Department’s website or call 417-334-4544.