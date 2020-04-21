Taney County fire officials say no evidence of smoke alarms in deadly fire

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Western Taney County Fire Protection District said there was no evidence of smoke alarms in a fire that killed two women Monday night in Taney County.

Fire officials say they were able to get on scene quickly, but by the time they made it, conditions inside the duplex were not survivable.

The other half of the duplex only sustained some smoke damage.

The fire wall was able to hold until firefighters on the scene were able to put out the fire.

Assistant Chief Jim Single also said that due to COVID-19, he cannot check other houses in the neighborhood for smoke alarms.

