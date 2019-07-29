Taney County deputies searching for person who tied up and stole from two women

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Taney County deputies are working to find out who is responsible for tying up two women and stealing their belongings at Holiday Hills Resort near Branson earlier this month.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on July 20 a man walked into a residence on the resort with a gun and confronted two women.

He tied up the resident and the other woman a home health worker was forced into her car and had to drive on Sunset Inn Road.

The man then tied up this woman as well and stole her purse and cell phones.

The suspect was then picked up by someone in another car.

Both victims were able to untie themselves and get help and no one was injured.

Right now a person of interest is being held in Taney County Jail on unrelated charges.