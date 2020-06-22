Taney county COVID cases more than doubled over last two weeks

BRANSON, MO- Taney County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 33. This is more than double the amount of positive cases released two weeks ago.

Lisa Marshall, the director of the Taney County Health Department, says all of southwest Missouri is now being considered a hotspot for the virus. “We’re now becoming considered a hot spot in southwest Missouri, so we’re seeing our cases increase very quickly, not just in Taney. So that is something that we are keeping a very close eye on. So I’ll say that right now we are at Missouri, we’re sitting at a twenty-two percent increase in our cases that are testing positive. So, we’re looking at how many are tested, and how many of those are coming back positive. And for Missouri, it’s twenty-two percent. For what we’re kind of considering our Taney county footprint, we’re seeing that about eighteen percent are coming back positive.”

According to the state, Taney is one of 10 counties, the majority of which are in the southwestern parts of the state, that have seen the highest percent increase in the past seven days.