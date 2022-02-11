TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department has released new numbers of COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Taney County is now 174, according to the health department.

The health department says 10 additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, including one in November, three in December, and six in January.

The deaths include:

  • 1 individual in their 40’s
  • 1 individual in their 50’s
  • 3 individuals in their 60’s
  • 2 individuals in their 70’s
  • 2 individuals in their 80’s
  • 1 individual in their 90’s