TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department has released new numbers of COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Taney County is now 174, according to the health department.
The health department says 10 additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, including one in November, three in December, and six in January.
The deaths include:
- 1 individual in their 40’s
- 1 individual in their 50’s
- 3 individuals in their 60’s
- 2 individuals in their 70’s
- 2 individuals in their 80’s
- 1 individual in their 90’s