TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– A couple in Taney County found guilty of child sexual assault and child pornography have each been sentenced to 35 years in jail.

Mark John Millman, 37, and his wife Tara Sau Millman, 42, were sentenced in separate federal court hearings on Thursday.

The couple plead guilty in July 2021 to charges of sexually assaulting two children to produce child pornography. The acts were recorded on an iPhone and shared on a cloud storage platform.

Authorities discovered the videos after agents accessed an encrypted chat room with approximately 145 users sharing files containing child pornography. Finding Mark Millman’s email among the registered users of the chat room, a search warrant was executed on the couple’s residence in January 2021.

Both Mark and Tara Millman admitted to viewing child pornography together and using the social media application to share child pornography over the internet.

Neither Mark John Millman nor Tara Sau Millman will be eligible for parole and each will have a supervised release following incarceration for the rest of their lives.