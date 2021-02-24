Taney County couple federally indicted for producing child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Taney County couple has been federally indicted for producing child porn and sexual abuse.

According to Timothy Garrison’s office, 36-year-old Mark John Millman and his wife, 41-year-old Tara Sau Millman of Merriam Village, Missouri, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed against Mark and Tara Millman on January 29.

The Millman’s have been charged together with one count of using a minor to produce child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, authorities began investigating when agents with Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, California found a link to a chatroom containing 145 registered users. Files containing child pornography were uploaded/posted by participants in the chat room, the affidavit says, including Mark Millman.

On January 28, authorities searched the Millman’s home and found images and videos of child pornography on the couples’ cell phones. The release says among those photos, the affidavit says, were images of the Millmans’ sexual abuse of child victims.