Taney County confirms three new COVID-19 related deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department has announced three additional deaths from COVID-19.

Two males, one in his 80’s and one in his 70’s, and a female in her 90’s have died.

This brings the death total to 19 for the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now