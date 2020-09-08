Taney County confirms three new COVID-19 related deaths

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department has announced three additional deaths from COVID-19.
Two males, one in his 80’s and one in his 70’s, and a female in her 90’s have died.
This brings the death total to 19 for the county.
by: Beth FinelloPosted: / Updated:
