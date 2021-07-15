Taney County bridge to close temporarily in August

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Highway 160 bridge over Beaver Creek will be closed for several days in August.

The bridge will be closed from August 2nd to August 5th, and again from August 9th to August 12th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers will have access to driveways on either side of the bridge but cannot cross it during these times.

According to Mo-Dot, crews will be taking rock and soil samples from areas around the creek.

The crews need to set up the equipment to drill into the soil on the bridge itself.