Taney County authorities search for wanted woman involved in two robbery incidents

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a woman involved in two robbery incidents.

According to a Facebook post, authorities are searching for Cordilia Niederhelman, who also goes by Jacquelyn Daye, Jacquelyn Taylor Daye, Jackie Daye. She goes by the other names as separate Facebook accounts.

Niederhelman is wanted for questioning in two robbery incidents.

Police say Niederhelman maybe with two others who are possible unidentified accomplices in the robberies and are possibly armed with a handgun.

According to the post, Niederhelman would meet men through Facebook, and then, with the help of a male accomplice, they would rob the men. In the two robberies mentioned, Niederhelman would steal the vehicles and drive them a short distance from the scene. Authorities say in the first known incident, the victim witnessed a handgun, and in the second incident, a handgun may also have been involved.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says not to attempt to contact or detain Niederhelman. She maybe in the Sycamore Church Road area in Branson or in the Taneyville area.

If anyone has information on Niederhelman, you are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250 and ask for Sgt. Stirewalt or Deputy Azuara.