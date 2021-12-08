Taney Co. Sheriff’s Office new body cameras help with false allegations

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Sheriff’s Office began using body cameras on all deputies on Wed. Dec. 1, 2021. In that time, the sheriff’s office has already dismissed a false claim from a citizen.

“Less than a week and we’ve already had a complaint about officer wrong-doing, where we were able to pull the footage and the allegation was not true,” said Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels.

Sheriff Daniels detailed that the 70 new body cameras were purchased in a contract with Motorola, which will also be handling storage and security for the body camera footage. The contract costs $150,000 and was purchased with funds collected from the law enforcement tax that was approved last year.

“We receive calls and complaints, allegations all the time against deputies,” said Sheriff Daniels. “Obviously it can go both ways if we have an officer that is not doing what he is supposed to do it’ll protect the citizens, but if we have a citizen that makes a complaint that is untrue it will protect the deputy as well as the county.”

The sheriff explained that the new body cameras could help officers write reports, be used in court cases, and the footage can also be utilized to train and teach law enforcement.

Taney County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Officers are wearing the new body cameras for the first month to test for issues. Then body cameras will also be used by officers working in corrections.