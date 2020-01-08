Takeaways from the Tommy Morris Trial: Day 1

SPRINGFIELD – Morris is on trial for murder in the death of Dana Sowards, 31, of Nixa.

The man accused of killing a wife and mother after a vehicle pursuit on April 17th, 2018 was on trial Tuesday.

Dana Sowards, 31, was killed when her vehicle was struck at the intersection of Scenic and Mount Vernon in Springfield by Tommy Morris Jr., who was evading police after leaving the Price Cutter on West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway.

The court heard from witnesses who saw Morris start to flee police, drivers who witnessed the crash, and Dana’s mother, who witnessed the aftermath.

The trial began with several officers – some undercover and some not – but the court got an idea of how the tragedy unfolded, starting with Morris collecting drug debt in the Price Cutter parking lot.

Witness David Duchinsky had just finished shopping and was pushing his cart when Morris’ car came barreling towards him just as police initiated a chase.

“As the car got very close, I had pulled the cart back towards me a little bit. It impacted the grocery cart just slightly on the passengers side of the vehicle,” says Duchinsky.

The chase wound through the west side of Springfield before Morris lost the police, but prosecutors say he was still driving way too fast through the intersection of Mount Vernon and Scenic.

Witness David Broughton recalled seeing the crash in his rearview mirror. He says Morris’ White Hyundai hit Sowards Black Pontiac G6 and pushed into another witness car – Ben Cole’s Dodge Neon.

“I saw perfectly well a car broadside — a white car broadside a black car. I saw an explosion of glass,” Broughton described.

Cole explained the moments during the crash.

“It was just sliding on its way over to me. It wasn’t moving forward towards me, it looked like it was sliding, and the person driving it had like, no control over it at all,” says Cole.

Perhaps the most gripping testimony, was Sowards’ mother, Beverly Adams. Dana was just 5 minutes away from her mother’s home, to pick up her 5-year-old son after a test at OTC.

Adams knew something was wrong when Dana was late and didn’t call. When Adams got a call from one of her other daughters saying there was a wreck, she went to the scene and found out the news herself from an officer.

“I said, ‘Is that a G6 Pontiac?,’ and he said yes. I said, ‘Is she dead?’ and he (nodded) yes,” Adams explained.

The court also heard from other witnesses who were in the parking lot that day, including the man Morris met to collect drug debt from for methamphetamine he had previously purchased.

The trial is a bench trial, meaning Judge Michael Cordonnier will make a verdict rather than a jury.

The trial continues Wednesday at 9 A.M.