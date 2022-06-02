OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022.

Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues.

Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale cocktail experience called The Garrison. Named after and inspired by Howard Garrison the owner of the Riverside Inn Restaurant that once neighbored the Finley River.

“The Garrison is really a bit of an homage to the Riverside Inn and Howard Garrison. So the Riverside Inn was a restaurant located about a mile and a half upstream from us on the Finley River,” said Dayle Duggins, Marketing Manager of Finley Farms. “Howard Garrison was the original proprietor of that restaurant and it really served as a community gathering place throughout the years.”

Many of the decorations featured on the walls are Howard Garrison’s artwork, and some of them are relics from the Riverside Inn.

Duggins also said, “He was also very well known for his hospitality, so he would welcome people with open arms into the restaurant at all hours.“

Their menu will feature a mix of Ozark traditions as well as French inspired dishes much like what was featured on the Riverside Inn’s menu.

The Garrison will be open Wednesday through Saturday beginning July 1. Reservations can be made through Finley Farm’s website starting June 17.