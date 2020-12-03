Table Rock volunteer group gives quilts to veterans in annual ceremony

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Twelve veterans were awarded handmade quilts at the Mid-Town Café Thursday morning, Dec. 3, as a show of community appreciation for their service.

Janie Mahon, the director for Quilts of Honor, said creating the custom quilts for veterans for the last seven years has been a labor of love. “It is heartfelt for all of us, not only me, but it just gives us such an honor.”

The mission of Quilts of Honor is to bestow a universal symbol of thanks and remembrance to veterans who have served to protect and defend our lives freedoms. The quilts are made by countless volunteers who wish to thank those who have served and honor their service and sacrifice.

The Table Rock group of volunteers has presented over 700 veterans with their “Quilted Hugs of Gratitude” since their inception.

Phillip Turner is one of the veterans receiving a quilt for serving his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.

Turner said he was almost brought to tears as he received his quilt today.

“I mean, who would think that these nice ladies would be doing something like this? It just astounded and amazed me.”